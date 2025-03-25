Joke of the Day for March 25, 2025: Silly animal jokes to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a silly with some animal antics. Here's a funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a cow that always eats your grass?
Answer: A lawn moo-er.
