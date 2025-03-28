Joke of the Day for March 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is crashing the party with funnies. Here's a silly to make you celebrate some smiles.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of music do birthday balloons hate?
Answer: Pop music.
