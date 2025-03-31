Joke of the Day for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the pickle say when he wanted to join the poker game?
Answer: "Dill me in!"
