Joke of the Day for March 5, 2025: Yummy jokes to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny! Here's a sweet silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the canteloupe jump into the lake?
Answer: It wanted to be a watermelon.
