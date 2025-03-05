Joke of the Day for March 5, 2025: Yummy jokes to make you chuckle

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny! Here's a sweet silly to make you smile.

Question: Why did the canteloupe jump into the lake?

Answer: It wanted to be a watermelon.

