Joke of the Day for March 6, 2025: Rainy day jokes to let the sunshine in
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to keep you dry... and smiling! Here's one to make your day bright.
Joke of the Day
Knock Knock.Who's there?
Butter.
Butter who?
Butter bring an umbrella, it looks like it might rain!
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/guy stevens