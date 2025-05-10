Joke of the Day for May 10, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the cat so small?

Answer: Because it only drank condensed milk.

Joke of the Day for May 10, 2025
Joke of the Day for May 10, 2025  © Unsplash/Talha Hadi

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for May 9, 2025: Animal funnies to make you smile Joke of the Night for May 9, 2025: Animal funnies to make you smile
Joke of the Day for May 9, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 9, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 8, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 8, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 7, 2025: A funny to make you smile tonight Joke of the Night for May 7, 2025: A funny to make you smile tonight
Joke of the Day for May 7, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 7, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for May 6, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 6, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 5, 2025: Animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for May 5, 2025: Animal jokes to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Talha Hadi

More on Joke of the Day: