Joke of the Day for May 16, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day comes from reader Jake Lamont from Virginia. Here's a cow-tastic and dairy-filled funny to make you chuckle!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the milk say to the Swiss cheese?

Answer: "Holy Cow, you're solid!"

Today's Joke of the Day features some dairy with your funny!
Today's Joke of the Day features some dairy with your funny!  © Collage: Unsplash/Anastasiia Chepinska, Kim Gorga, & Alexander Maasch

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for May 15, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 14, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 12, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 11, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 10, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 9, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 8, 2023: Get your funny on

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Anastasiia Chepinska, Kim Gorga, & Alexander Maasch

More on Joke of the Day: