Joke of the Day for May 16, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes from reader Jake Lamont from Virginia. Here's a cow-tastic and dairy-filled funny to make you chuckle!
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the milk say to the Swiss cheese?
Answer: "Holy Cow, you're solid!"
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
