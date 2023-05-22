Joke of the Day for May 22, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a fish-filled funny. Here's a dose of laughter to make you smile and kick your week off right.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a fish wearing a bowtie?
Answer: "Sofishticated."
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/zhengtao tang & Katie Bernotsky