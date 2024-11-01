Joke of the Day for November 1, 2024: The best jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is just horsing around! Here's one to make you smile to kick off the month of November.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do horses live?
Answer: In neighhh-borhoods.
