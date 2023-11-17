Joke of the Day for November 17, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Today's Joke of the Day is a seasonal silly! Here's one to keep you belly boo-tifully full of laughs.

Answer: They both have gobble-ins.

Question: Why are Thanksgiving and Halloween similar?

