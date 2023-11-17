Joke of the Day for November 17, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes
Today's Joke of the Day is a seasonal silly! Here's one to keep you belly boo-tifully full of laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are Thanksgiving and Halloween similar?
Answer: They both have gobble-ins.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Autumn Mott Rodeheaver