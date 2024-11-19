Joke of the Day for November 19, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a foodie funny! Here's a saucy silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
The customer said when he called the pizza shop, "I'd like a pizza delivered, but will it be long?"
"No," the pizza maker replied. "Round."
