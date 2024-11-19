Joke of the Day for November 19, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a foodie funny! Here's a saucy silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

The customer said when he called the pizza shop, "I'd like a pizza delivered, but will it be long?"

"No," the pizza maker replied. "Round."

Joke of the Day for November 19, 2024.
Joke of the Day for November 19, 2024.  © Unsplash/Alan Hardman

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for November 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for November 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for November 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for November 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for November 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for November 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for November 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for November 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for November 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for November 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 15, 2024: The best autumn jokes to get your funny on for fall Joke of the Day for November 15, 2024: The best autumn jokes to get your funny on for fall

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Alan Hardman

More on Joke of the Day: