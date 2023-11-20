Joke of the Day for November 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes
Today's Joke of the Day is kicking off Thanksgiving week with a smile. Here's a funny to help you gobble up the giggles.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do turkeys love R-rated movies?
Answer: Because they use fowl language.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Panthermedia