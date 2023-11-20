Joke of the Day for November 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Today's Joke of the Day is kicking off Thanksgiving week with a smile. Here's a funny to help you gobble up the giggles.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do turkeys love R-rated movies?

Answer: Because they use fowl language.

Today's Joke of the Day is gobbling the giggles!  © IMAGO / Panthermedia

