Joke of the Day for November 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Question: Why did the lipstick and eyeliner argue?

Answer: Because they knew they would makeup.

Today's Joke of the Day is makeup mania.  © Unsplash/Amy Shamblen

Cover photo: Unsplash/Amy Shamblen

