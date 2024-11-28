Joke of the Day for November 28, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you chuckle while you gobble. Here's some holiday hilarity to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did one smitten Thanksgiving dessert say to the other?
Answer: "I only have pies for you!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Element5 Digital