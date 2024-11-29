Joke of the Day for November 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Black Friday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a funny for Black Friday. Here's a shopping silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the chicken only shop at the dollar store?
Answer: Because everything is a "buck, buck, buccccck."
