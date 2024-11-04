Joke of the Day for November 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a short silly! Here's one to kick off your week with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do the barbers always win the race?
Answer: They know a shortcut.
