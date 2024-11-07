Joke of the Day for November 7, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Tonight's Joke of the Day has arrived. Here's a grammar giggler to make you chuckle.

Question: What happened when the past, present, and future walked into a bar?

Answer: It was tense.

