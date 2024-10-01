Joke of the Day for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a one-sided silly to kick off October! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Did you hear about the guy who got his whole left side cut off?
Answer: He's all right.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Timothy Dykes