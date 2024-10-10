Joke of the Day for October 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here to light you up with laughs! Here's a punny silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened to the light that got arrested?
Answer: It went to prism.
