Joke of the Day for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is egg-cellent! Here's a big city silly to make you smile.
Question: What's an egg's favorite place to vacation?
Answer: New Yolk City.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Jasmin Egger & Andreas Niendorf