Joke of the Day for October 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is feline funny in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Dogs can't operate MRI machines, but catscan.
