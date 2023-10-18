Joke of the Day for October 18, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

We're celebrating spooky season leading up to Halloween with a Joke of the Day that will make you cackle! Here's one that's wickedly funny.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the ghouls call their parents?

Answer: Mummy and Deady.

Today's Joke of the Day features a pair that's dead to the world.
