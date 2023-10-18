Joke of the Day for October 18, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
We're celebrating spooky season leading up to Halloween with a Joke of the Day that will make you cackle! Here's one that's wickedly funny.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the ghouls call their parents?
Answer: Mummy and Deady.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zetong Li