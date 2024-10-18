Joke of the Day for October 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season
Today's Joke of the Day is a scary silly! Here's funny to make you smile this Halloween season.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a witch's favorite makeup product?
Answer: Mas-scare-a.
