Joke of the Day for October 22, 2024: The best Halloween jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived ahead of Halloween! Here's a spooky silly to send you a smile.

Question: What position did the ghost play in soccer?

Answer: Ghoul-ie.

