Joke of the Day for October 28, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
In honor of Halloweekend and Caturday, here's a Joke of the Day that's ramping up the spooky season sillies. Here's one to make you say, "Meow!"
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the black cat say when the dog ate their Halloween candy?
Answer: "You gotta be kitten me!"
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
