Joke of the Day for October 28, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Joke of the Day for October 28, 2023

In honor of Halloweekend and Caturday, here's a Joke of the Day that's ramping up the spooky season sillies. Here's one to make you say, "Meow!"

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the black cat say when the dog ate their Halloween candy?

Answer: "You gotta be kitten me!"

Today's Joke of the Day is feline funny!  © Unsplash/Manki Kim

