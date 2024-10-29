Joke of the Day for October 29, 2024: The best Halloween jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Halloween week! Here's a spooky silly to send you a smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where do pumpkins hold their work meetings?

Answer: In the gourdroom.

