Joke of the Day for October 29, 2024: The best Halloween jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Halloween week! Here's a spooky silly to send you a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do pumpkins hold their work meetings?
Answer: In the gourdroom.
