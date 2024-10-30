Joke of the Day for October 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Halloween Eve
Today's Joke of the Day is here for Halloween Eve! Here's a spooky silly to send you a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Who is in charge of the candy corn?
Answer: The kernel.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mary Jane Duford