Joke of the Day for September 1, 2025: A funny to celebrate Labor Day
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Labor Day! Here's one to add some cheese to your holiday grilling.
Joke of the Day
Why are the hamburgers at Labor Day BBQs so great?
Because they’re well-done.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Samuel Regan-Asante