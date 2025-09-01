Joke of the Day for September 1, 2025: A funny to celebrate Labor Day

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Labor Day! Here's one to add some cheese to your holiday grilling.

Joke of the Day

Why are the hamburgers at Labor Day BBQs so great?

Because they’re well-done.

Joke of the Day for September 1, 2025.
Joke of the Day for September 1, 2025.  © Unsplash/Samuel Regan-Asante

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for August 31, 2025: A duck silly to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for August 31, 2025: A duck silly to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for August 31, 2025: The best dinosaur joke Joke of the Day for August 31, 2025: The best dinosaur joke
Joke of the Night for August 30, 2025: A cat silly for Caturday Joke of the Night for August 30, 2025: A cat silly for Caturday
Joke of the Day for August 30, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday Joke of the Day for August 30, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday
Joke of the Night for August 29, 2025: Here's a little laugh Joke of the Night for August 29, 2025: Here's a little laugh
Joke of the Day for August 29, 2025: A short funny to make you laugh Joke of the Day for August 29, 2025: A short funny to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for August 28, 2025: A funny bite to make you smile Joke of the Day for August 28, 2025: A funny bite to make you smile
Joke of the Night for August 27, 2025: A silly before your ZZZs Joke of the Night for August 27, 2025: A silly before your ZZZs

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Samuel Regan-Asante

More on Joke of the Day: