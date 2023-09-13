Joke of the Day for September 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is out-of-this-world with the funnies! Here's a spacey silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the astronaut decide to become a computer engineer?

Answer: He loved the space bar.

Today's Joke of the Day features a rocket man who made a career change!
