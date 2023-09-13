Joke of the Day for September 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is out-of-this-world with the funnies! Here's a spacey silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the astronaut decide to become a computer engineer?
Answer: He loved the space bar.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Haidan & Sieuwert Otterloo