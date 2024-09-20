Joke of the Day for September 20, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for the first day of Fall
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the first day of fall! Here's an autumnal funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do farmers wear when they’re cold?
Answer: A har-vest.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Loren King