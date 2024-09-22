Joke of the Day for September 22, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a silly setting sail to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why couldn't the sailor learn the alphabet?
Answer: He tended to get lost at "C."
