Joke of the Night for April 12, 2025: A silly cat joke for Caturday

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to send the day out with a smile.

Joke of the Night for April 8, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 9, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 9, 2025: An epic joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 10, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 10, 2025: An awesome joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 11, 2025: A funny to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 11, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 12, 2025: A kitty silly to make you smile for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

