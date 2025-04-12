Joke of the Night for April 12, 2025: A silly cat joke for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to send the day out with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What's a cat's favorite Shakespeare play?
Answer: Ro-meow and Mew-liet.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/cshong