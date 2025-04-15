Joke of the Night for April 15, 2025: A silly animal joke to make you laugh

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a feathered funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What happened to the emu that was shunned by its family?

Answer: It was ostrich-sized.

Joke of the Night for April 15, 2025.  © Unsplash/Gopinath KM

