Joke of the Night for April 24, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a yummy funny to make your cookie crumble with laughs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the Oreo go to the dentist?
Answer: Because it lost its filling.
