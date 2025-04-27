Joke of the Night for April 27, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to send your weekend out with a laugh! Here's Sunday silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the math teacher get upset?
Answer: They had so many problems.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dan Cristian Pădureț