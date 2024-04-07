Joke of the Night for April 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's some monkey business to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a monkey's favorite cookie?
Answer: Chocolate chimp.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shashank Hudkar