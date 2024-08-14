Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a little hoarse... or horse! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did they call the jockey who had laryngitis?

Answer: A horse whisperer.

Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024.
Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024.  © Unsplash/Keith Luke

