Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a little hoarse... or horse! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did they call the jockey who had laryngitis?
Answer: A horse whisperer.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Keith Luke