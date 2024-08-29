Joke of the Night for August 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is swimming with the sillies! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: How much does it cost to swim with sharks?

Answer: An arm and a leg.

Joke of the Night for August 29, 2024.
Joke of the Night for August 29, 2024.  © Unsplash/Gerald Schömbs

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for August 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 28, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 28, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 27, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 27, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 26, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 26, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Gerald Schömbs

More on Joke of the Day: