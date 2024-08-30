Joke of the Night for August 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a summer silly to make you squeal! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the pig say on a hot day?

Answer: "I’m bacon!"

