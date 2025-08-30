Joke of the Night for August 30, 2025: A cat silly for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Night
What game did the cat like to play with the mouse?
Catch.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Darragh Furey