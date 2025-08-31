Joke of the Night for August 31, 2025: A duck silly to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Sunday Funday! Here's one to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Night
What time does a duck wake up?
At the quack of dawn.
