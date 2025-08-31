Joke of the Night for August 31, 2025: A duck silly to make you chuckle

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Sunday Funday! Here's one to make you laugh before bed.

Joke of the Night

What time does a duck wake up?

At the quack of dawn.

Joke of the Night for August 31, 2025.
Joke of the Night for August 31, 2025.  © Unsplash/Timothy Dykes

