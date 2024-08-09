Joke of the Night for August 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a beary chilly silly! Here's a funny one to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: How does a polar bear fix his broken house?

Answer: Igloos it.

Joke of the Night for August 9, 2024.
Joke of the Night for August 9, 2024.  © Collage: Unsplash/Tim Oun & Hans-Jurgen Mager

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Tim Oun & Hans-Jurgen Mager

