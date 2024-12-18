Joke of the Night for December 18, 2024: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a chilly silly! Here's a frosty funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do snowmen eat for breakfast?
Answer: Frosted flakes.
