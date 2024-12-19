Joke of the Night for December 19, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a seasonal silly! Here's a holiday funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What do reindeer use to decorate their antlers?

Answer: Hornaments.

Joke of the Night for December 19, 2024.
