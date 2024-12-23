Joke of the Night for December 23, 2024: The best Christmas joke to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a twist on a Christmas classic past! Here's a funny one to make you smile.
Question: How did Scrooge win the Christmas soccer game?
Answer: The Ghost of Christmas passed.
