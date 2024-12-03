Joke of the Night for December 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a foggy funny to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why couldn't the boy catch the fog?

Answer: He always mist.

Joke of the Night for December 3, 2024.  © Unsplash/Samuel Ferrara

