Joke of the Night for December 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Night for December 30, 2024

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a silly to make you smile before bed.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why couldn't the kangaroo drink coffee?

Answer: It got too jumpy.

