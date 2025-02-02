Joke of the Night for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away

Tonight's Joke of the Night to send your Caturday out purr-fectly! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Answer: She couldn't get up the meow-tain.

Question: Why didn't the kitten like to hike?

