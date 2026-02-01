Joke of the Night for February 1, 2026: A Sunday Funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile. Here's one to make your belly fully... of laughs!
Joke of the Day
Why did the clock in at the buffet run slow?
It always went back four seconds.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ulysse Pointcheval