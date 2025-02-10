Joke of the Night for February 10, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night will have you woofing with laughs! Here's a puppy funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What kind of dog loves taking a bath every day?
Answer: A shampoodle.
